Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Arched roof white and block barn and machinery
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
rural
countryside
farm
building
barn
Free images
Related collections
Cozy Contemplations
175 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Let's Party!
203 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Party Backgrounds
Flower Images
Food Images & Pictures
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images