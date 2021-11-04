Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 2 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, second chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos
text
Paper Backgrounds
accessory
accessories
jewelry
Public domain images

Related collections

Yosemite
313 photos · Curated by Matthew Kosloski
yosemite
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Explore Yosemite Park
60 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking