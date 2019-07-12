Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Walk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2019
NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Buddha Images
wisdom
spiritual
calm
meditation
bokeh
worship
HD Grey Wallpapers
accessory
accessories
bead
HD Art Wallpapers
rosary
prayer beads
ornament
bead necklace
jewelry
architecture
temple
building
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Instagram
18 photos
· Curated by Liv Ogrady
Instagram Pictures & Photos
meditation
HD Grey Wallpapers
Blogging
197 photos
· Curated by Kelsey Clarke
Blogging Pictures
Website Backgrounds
blog
Meditation
2 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Mendoza
meditation
accessory
architecture