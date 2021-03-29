Unsplash Home
Gayatri Malhotra
White House, Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC, USA
Published
on
March 29, 2021
NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stand with Farmers
