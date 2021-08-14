Go to Ujwal Mishra's profile
@picsgraphy27
Download free
brown dried leaf on gray concrete pavement
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Amritsar, Punjab, India
Published on Xiaomi, Redmi Note 8 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

amritsar
punjab
india
road
dry leaves
highway
autumn leaves
asphalt
tarmac
tar
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
soil
apparel
clothing
pants
zebra crossing
Public domain images

Related collections

Lego
70 photos · Curated by Paul C
lego
Toys Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
Life Aquatic
497 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking