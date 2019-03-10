Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Armin Lotfi
@armin_lotfi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 10, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wrinkle
old woman
HD Grey Wallpapers
wrinkles
senior woman
grandmother
elderly lady
grandma
elderly woman
older female
female pensioner
iranian people
iranian
smile
old
alone
lady
b&w
Women Images & Pictures
Sad Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
faces
13 photos
· Curated by James Macrowski
face
human
portrait
Beauty Is
126 photos
· Curated by Kate F
beauty
human
Women Images & Pictures
Portraits
6,686 photos
· Curated by Daniel Crandall
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures