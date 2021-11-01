Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrian N
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ice cream-esque layers at the Painted Cove
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
slope
soil
Volcano Pictures & Images
crater
rock
sand
Backgrounds
Related collections
Aerial
119 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
New Zealand
126 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
new zealand
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
cyberpunk
67 photos
· Curated by Paul Sajna
cyberpunk
building
Light Backgrounds