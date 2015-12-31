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Sergei A
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ocean waves hammering rock boulders
Rocky coast
A map marker
Queens Bath, Princeville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
grey
hawaii
rock
wave
cliff
explore
shoreline
coastline
shore
rocky
rocky beach
sea side
pacific
ocean shore
united states
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