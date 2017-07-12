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Jenna Day
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ocean waves crashing on shore during daytime
Laguna Waves
A map marker
Laguna Beach, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
summer
waves
vacation
california
blue ocean
laguna beach
beautiful day
west coast
laguna
sand
outdoors
united states
coast
shoreline
sea waves
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