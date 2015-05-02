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Ahmed Radwan
ahmedrad
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ocean wave photography
Ice blue waves
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
splash
waves
ice
wave
iceberg
coast
force
splashing
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