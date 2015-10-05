Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
David Chalifoux
davidchalifoux
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
ocean view on cloudy sky during daytime
Grand Teton lake panorama
A map marker
Jackson Lake Dam, Moran, WY 83013, USA, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
clouds
cloud
white
beautiful
peaceful
heaven
glacier
teal
quiet
serene
escape
skies
aqua
usa
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20