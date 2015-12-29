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Patrick Fore
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ocean under blue and gray sky
Clouds above the ocean
A map marker
Fort Ebey State Park, Coupeville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
clouds
cloud
grey
waves
storm
weather
sky background
sky wallpaper
shore
stormy
sea ocean
united states
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