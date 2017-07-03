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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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ocean photography
Water sculpture
A map marker
Lake Zurich, Switzerland
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Published on
July 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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wave
movement
sculpture
composition
sea
switzerland
outdoors
port
ripple
dock
pier
waterfront
lake zurich
oars
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