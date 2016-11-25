This photo is a photo of first’s for me. It was my first time visiting the US, travelling alone and using my first ever DSLR camera. It was the first time I witnessed strong, crashing waves and titanic rock structures. I was absolutely mesmerized by the sight of the splashing water and chilled to the bone by the cold sea breeze. I will forever remember how intimidating it was to try and capture all of this beauty through a small lens, and I can honestly say that this photo did not do it justice.