Go to Gio Mikava's profile
Available for hire
Download free
purple flowers on brown wooden barrel
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gardenia, Tbilisi, Georgia
Published on Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bucket of flowers in Gardenia

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

gardenia
tbilisi
georgia
bucket
decoration
Flower Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
pansy
pottery
potted plant
vase
jar
HD Green Wallpapers
iris
geranium
planter
Free images

Related collections

Fall
148 photos · Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking