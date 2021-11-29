Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manas Thakkar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ahmedabad
gujarat
india
Food Images & Pictures
Food Backgrounds
food_photography
chocolate
chocolate chip cookies
food porn
dark chocholate
food photographer
cookies
biscuit
cookie
confectionery
sweets
dessert
Backgrounds
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,140 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images