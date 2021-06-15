Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abdullah Farouk
@greenethirteen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D40
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sri lanka
photo
flare
petal
blossom
Flower Images
plant
Spring Images & Pictures
HD Purple Wallpapers
photography
Light Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
In Motion
690 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Travel the World
177 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
Travel Images
human
building
Collection #107: Polarr
7 photos · Curated by Polarr
HD Grey Wallpapers
skyscraper
building