Go to Vladimir Fedotov's profile
@fedotov_vs
Download free
person in white and blue mask and white long sleeve shirt
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Current Events
, COVID-19
Moscow, Россия
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Doctor in a Moscow hospital

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

moscow
россия
current events
HD Grey Wallpapers
covid-19
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
lab coat
coat
scientist
lab
helmet
Free images

Related collections

doctor
57 photos · Curated by amazing creative
doctor
hospital
medical
Uni work
22 photos · Curated by Hoa Quach
human
Paper Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking