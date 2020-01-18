Go to Stéphane Mingot's profile
Available for hire
Download free
blue and brown wooden ceiling
blue and brown wooden ceiling
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Shaft of light in Zurich's Statelhofen railway station, Switzerland.

Related collections

Autumn
197 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Blooms
166 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking