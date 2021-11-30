Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
21d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
egret
crane bird
stork
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Water
253 photos
· Curated by Abigail Naidu
HD Water Wallpapers
wafe
outdoor
Beautiful Bridges
40 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
bridge
architecture
building
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images