Go to marek kizer's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

architecture
building
church
altar
apse
Public domain images

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking