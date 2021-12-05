Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sheila Swayze
@frozenmoments
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
British Columbia, Canada
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
british columbia
canada
HD Snow Wallpapers
snowy forest
snow scene
winter landscape
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
Grass Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
frost
land
ditch
path
Free stock photos
Related collections
Sport
497 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Skate 🛹
42 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
skate
Sports Images
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Weddings
169 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
bride