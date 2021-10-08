Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Josh Applegate
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
building
stage
church
outdoors
crystal
pillar
column
spire
steeple
tower
altar
plant
clothing
apparel
Public domain images
Related collections
Facial Recognition
1,810 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,138 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
One
67 photos · Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images