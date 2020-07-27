Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Callum Hill
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Zealand
Published
on
July 27, 2020
Canon EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A builder working on a deck ready to lay the next piece of timber
Related tags
new zealand
construction
tape measure
deck
tools
toolbelt
stanley
builder
carpenter
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
shoe
footwear
finger
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Builders
4 photos
· Curated by Sarah Cowan
builder
human
construction
Zonnerchermshop
2 photos
· Curated by Alice Chachka
zonnerchermshop
carpenter
human
tools
40 photos
· Curated by Gemma M
tool
construction
human