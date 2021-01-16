Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen McFadden
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 16, 2021
X100V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
moynihan train hall
escalator
banister
handrail
elevator
Free pictures
Related collections
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sparkles
77 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
camping
95 photos
· Curated by B B
camping
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers