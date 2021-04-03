Go to Joseph Liu's profile
@josephljy
Download free
white cherry blossom in bloom close up photo
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
blossom
HD Cherry Blossom Wallpapers
Flower Images
pollen
petal
vase
jar
pottery
Free stock photos

Related collections

Cities
152 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
HD City Wallpapers
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking