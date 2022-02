The Silkeborg Forest is the largest forest in Denmark. About half the forests in Denmark are coniferous forests although they are not indigenous to Denmark, but were imported 200-300 years ago. Despite the fact that most of Denmark was originally covered with forest, the country only has 14.1% forest cover today. This is however a progression since 1800, when Denmark had just 2-3% forest cover left because of intensive logging in favor of agriculture.