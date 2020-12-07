Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
birch trees in winter
birch trees
HD Forest Wallpapers
forest macro
Nature Images
in the forest
trees macro
birch trees macro
Tree Images & Pictures
winter forest
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
birch
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Autumn aesthetics, leaves & decor
81 photos
· Curated by pure julia
plant
autumn mood
falling leafe
Patterns
11 photos
· Curated by Theodor Sandaker
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Plants
18 photos
· Curated by Theodor Sandaker
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers