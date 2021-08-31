Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vardhan Halwai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ganesha chaturthi
Related tags
vadodara
gujarat
india
ganesh chaturthi
figurine
Toys Pictures
doll
barbie
shelf
Free stock photos
Related collections
Christianity
96 photos
· Curated by Julie Rothe
christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
Single Element
53 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
Soleil
105 photos
· Curated by MARCO MUSUMECI
soleil
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers