Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Architecture & Interior
,
Interiors
Share
Info
Published
on
November 7, 2020
NIKON Z 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
indoors
house plants
plant
lamp
minimal
houseplant
leaves
blank space
house plant
mostera
greenery indoor plant
foliage
negative space
copy space
interior design
furniture
room
living room
home decor
fireplace
Free pictures
Related collections
plants
185 photos
· Curated by mariana montefusco
plant
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Objects
37 photos
· Curated by Lila Steffan
object
plant
indoor
Zoom meeting backgrounds
12 photos
· Curated by JANE PAUL
indoor
furniture
room