Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Felicia Montenegro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
outdoors
petroglyphs
rocks
boulders
joshua tree
joshua tree national park
Desert Images
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Nature Images
HD Cave Wallpapers
rock
archaeology
soil
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos · Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos · Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Nature Retreat
107 photos · Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wood Wallpapers