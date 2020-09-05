Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luis Lara
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Apple Valley, CA, USA
Published
on
September 5, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
apple valley
ca
usa
road
asphalt
tarmac
freeway
highway
bus
transportation
vehicle
van
flare
Light Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Live for Less
34 photos · Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Patterns
41 photos · Curated by Margeaux Elena
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds