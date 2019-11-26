Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Outi Mähönen
@outimarjaana
Download free
Share
Info
Sweden
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Christmas is near! Yahoo!
Related collections
Textures
71 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Peace
456 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
The Beaches
409 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Related tags
vegetation
plant
bush
Tree Images & Pictures
sweden
moss
conifer
wreath
Food Images & Pictures
Free pictures