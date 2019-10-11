Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Heinz Hasler
@swissceltic
Download free
Share
Info
Kathedrale St. Gallen, Klosterhof, St. Gallen, Schweiz
Published on
October 11, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
the cathedral of st. gallen
Related collections
Renaissance Glory
186 photos
· Curated by Channel 82
renaissance
church
architecture
Christmas
6 photos
· Curated by Janice Mayo
Christmas Images
human
santa clau
Beautiful Churches
251 photos
· Curated by Jude Ann Marie
church
architecture
indoor
Related tags
building
architecture
church
altar
indoors
kathedrale st. gallen
klosterhof
People Images & Pictures
human
apse
aisle
st. gallen
schweiz
saintcity
saint city
switzerland
cathedral
kathedrale
swissceltic
interior design
Creative Commons images