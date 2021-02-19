Is it the lair of the last wolf ? Is it the legend of the invincible Celtic wolf ? whose mouth is seen on a rock when the invader spreads in Brittany (France) It's up to you to see this small valley flanked by red schist cliffs 35 km west of Rennes (France) Held back by a small dam, the Boutavent stream has created this body of water which is crossed on the bank by walkers. In winter in Brittany the snowflake is not very endearing. But today it resists. From history or legend, the silence powdered with snow will always remind us of the presence of the Grey Wolf in "La Chambre au Loup".