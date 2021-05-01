Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Felice Wölke
@felicewoelke
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pink flower in spring almost blooming
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
plant
spring happiness
Spring Images & Pictures
new life
HD Pink Wallpapers
makro
sprout
bud
Leaf Backgrounds
Rose Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Light Painting
1,224 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Light Backgrounds
night
Star Images
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
surf views
23 photos
· Curated by Olivier Brengues
surf
outdoor
sea