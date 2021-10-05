Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karl JK Hedin
@karljkhedin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stockholm, Sverige
Published
on
October 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn leaves #4
Related tags
stockholm
sverige
HD City Wallpapers
autumn leaves
urban
HD Autumn Wallpapers
film
Grass Backgrounds
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
People Images & Pictures
human
land
grove
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
field
Free pictures
Related collections
Humanity
245 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Make Art
86 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
piano