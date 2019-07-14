Go to Ashwini Chaudhary's profile
@suicide_chewbacca
Download free
brown mountain under white clouds
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Tso Moriri lake, Karzok village, Leh, India
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Leh, India
58 photos · Curated by Ashwini Chaudhary
india
leh
ladakh
India
292 photos · Curated by Manish Pahuja
india
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
FactoryDesert
195 photos · Curated by AureliaMP
factorydesert
outdoor
soil
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking