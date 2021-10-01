Go to Rupinder Singh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shantiniketan, West Bengal, India
Published agoILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

BOUL SINGER FROM WEST BENGAL , INDIA ---- "The Bauls are mystic minstrels living in rural Bangladesh and West Bengal, India. The Baul movement, at its peak in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, has now regained popularity among the rural population of Bangladesh. Their music and way of life have influenced a large segment of Bengali culture, and particularly the compositions of Nobel Prize laureate Rabindranath Tagore." - UNESCO. To know more please visit: https://ich.unesco.org/en/RL/baul-songs-00107

Related collections

Looking Up
91 photos · Curated by Danielle MacInnes
looking up
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking