Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Greg Willson
@gregwillson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Windermere, United Kingdom
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Moody and cold Lake Windermere
Related tags
lake windermere
united kingdom
Nature Images
lake
lake district
moody
blue color
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
rock
river
shoreline
Free images
Related collections
Garden
40 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant
Urban Jungle
107 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Autumn / Fall Tones
427 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe