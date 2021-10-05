Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dimitri Jablokov
@djeye
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Green Valley Road, Sebastopol, Sonoma, CA, USA
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Apple, iPhone 4S
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Leaving Work... fog softening the hillside, moody but colorful
Related tags
green valley road
sebastopol
sonoma
ca
usa
Nature Images
vineyard
Brown Backgrounds
champagne
bubbly
sparkling wine
iron horse
iron horse vineyards
wine country
california sunset
California Pictures
view
dirt
pine
pine tree
Creative Commons images
Related collections
ruins
38 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
166 photos
· Curated by tailly zhang
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
put type over this
92 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora