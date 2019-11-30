Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Syed Ahmad
@syedabsarahmad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Mavalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Published
on
November 30, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A mayna bird walking in the grass
Related tags
lalbagh botanical garden
mavalli
bengaluru
karnataka
india
Birds Images
Grass Backgrounds
mayna
wildlife
Nature Images
hungry
walking
feather
Brown Backgrounds
hunting
Animals Images & Pictures
beige
blackbird
agelaius
beak
Public domain images
Related collections
Look Up
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor