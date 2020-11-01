Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vladimir Tomić
@vtomic85
Download free
Share
Info
Belgrade, Serbia
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A branch with yellow leaves with a nice bokeh background
Related tags
belgrade
serbia
outdoors
dry leaves
bokeh
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leaves
autumn colors
tree branch
yellow leaves
Nature Images
park
autumn leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
Grass Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Gold-yellow
136 photos
· Curated by Natalie Ford
gold-yellow
leafe
plant
Trees
14 photos
· Curated by Irmayani Nurasrina
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor
Fall
30 photos
· Curated by Leslie Ann Jones
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant