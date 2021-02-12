Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hisham Elshazli
@hish59
Download free
Share
Info
Genève, Genève, Switzerland
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
St. Pierre Cathedral
Related tags
architecture
building
spire
steeple
tower
cathedral
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
genève
switzerland
PNG images
Related collections
Nature & Peace
154 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
united state
HD Blue Wallpapers
Typography
360 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
typography
sign
HD Red Wallpapers
leafy
149 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers