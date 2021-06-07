Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mary B
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dessert
icing
cream
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
creme
Cupcake Images & Pictures
bakery
shop
Birthday Cake Images
sweets
confectionery
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
Wilderness Artifacts
338 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wilderness
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Food
366 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Food Images & Pictures
drink
vegetable