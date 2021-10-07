Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amr Taha™
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Architecture & Interior
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
plywood
furniture
symbol
hardwood
star symbol
chair
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Winter
33 photos
· Curated by Charles Lalonde
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Diverse Perspectives
204 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
100 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures