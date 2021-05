Found these single use plastic utensils during a recent beach cleanup in New York. During the Summer our beaches get crowded, garbages fill up quickly, and plastic debris flies away with the wind. Bring less plastic with you to the beach in the first place, and help prevent this from happening. Follow on Instagram @wildlife_by_yuri, and find more free plastic pollution photos at: https://www.wildlifebyyuri.com/free-ocean-photography