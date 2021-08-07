Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cas Holmes
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Henlow, UK
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Symmetrical leaf
Related tags
henlow
uk
lines wallpaper
lines
lines pattern
symmetric
symmetrical
symmetrical landscape
symmetry nature
Leaf Backgrounds
leaf texture
leaf details
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Flowers Contained
1,103 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
Lifestyle Shots
209 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Blank Walls
558 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers