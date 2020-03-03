Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Portuguese Gravity
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lisbon, Portugal
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
old man on a wheelchair with a Portuguese flag attached to his seat
Related tags
portugal
lisbon
social issues
wheelchair
disease
Flag Images & Pictures
handicapped
Health Images
elder
man
old man
elderly
portuguese flag
retirement
sickness
old generation
motor skills
elderliness
apparel
clothing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Real People
26 photos
· Curated by Angela Ramirez
real person
human
clothing
AR ER IR OR UR
41 photos
· Curated by João Santos
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
EPIC
150 photos
· Curated by Kathrin Doneux
HD Epic Wallpapers
portugal
building