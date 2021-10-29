Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
GKVP
@gkvp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
White Rose
Related tags
Rose Images
Flower Images
HD White Wallpapers
white rose
soft
Flower Backgrounds
plant
blossom
bud
sprout
Public domain images
Related collections
pantone
42 photos
· Curated by Siham Hors
pantone
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
blue
428 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Table View
39 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
table
cup
Food Images & Pictures